Beach Elementary School completes major renovations ahead of new school year

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs School District is wrapping up its final infrastructure project following a $60 million bond approved by voters in 2020.

Beach Elementary School has undergone extensive renovations, with workers rushing to complete the project before students return for the new school year on August 20.

Daren Bower

"We've been able to work on projects over the last five years now really impacting each building, impacting the student experience, improving safety and security, really, across the board," said Scott Smith, Cedar Springs Superintendent.

Construction on a new two-floor academic wing began last year, with crews working in close proximity to the existing structure.

Daren Bower

"Construction of the new building is literally six feet from the old building," Smith noted.

During summer break, a significant portion of the original school was demolished, though certain areas were preserved.

"The decision was made to renovate the classroom sections of the Beach Elementary building. We maintained the gymnasium, the cafeteria, the art room, the band room, and the music room, but all of the classroom support areas are brand new this year," Smith said.

Daren Bower

Principal Jen Cook highlighted the addition of air conditioning as a crucial improvement for the learning environment.

"Last year, you know, the students would complain it was too hot. We had to relocate to some other buildings to help support with those really extremely hot days. So, they're just going to have a brand new, fresh learning area," Cook said.

The renovation includes enhanced security features, new hallway study rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor.

"It's nice and bright, welcoming, a lot more open, so that they can see outside. It's just going to be an awesome new place for them," Cook added.

Daren Bower

Technological upgrades include new student laptops and modernized classroom equipment.

"The teachers have not only a desk where they sit, but they also have a mobile desk where they're able to move around the classroom," Cook explained.

Cook anticipates students will be excited to see their transformed school.

"I know the students, especially those second graders who will be our third graders this year, are really excited to see that new space come alive, because they've been watching it," she said.

Despite ongoing construction work, Smith assures that the school will be ready for the start of classes on August 20.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube