Another coffee shop opens in Rockford, but Hannah's promises to be different

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A new coffee shop opened in Rockford, offering residents another option in a city already home to many other coffee establishments.

Hannah's Coffeehouse opened January 10 in the historic train depot building, with owners Lisa and Rob Stahl emphasizing their location's unique character and community focus.

"The historic value of this building is really cool, and we just try to preserve the look of it," Rob Stahl said.

The coffeehouse aims to distinguish itself from competitors by creating a homey atmosphere in the former train station.

"We're kind of a more eclectic, comfy, cozy coffeehouse vibe. We really played up on that word coffee house, trying to make each little nook and cranny feel like a room of a home," Lisa Stahl said.

Lisa Stahl said the business prioritizes sourcing from local companies, including Herman's Boy and Jane's Bake Goods.

"That was something else that we really looked at when opening in Rockford, which was how we can we support local everywhere," she said.

The coffeehouse features a play area for children, which customers say sets it apart from other coffee shops in the area.

"My kids get really bored in coffee shops, so we're hoping this is a good alternative. They can play a little bit. I can have my coffee and my breakfast," customer Madi Calkins said.

Customer Alex Couch praised the atmosphere, saying, "It's so cute in here. Like, the chairs are so cozy, and it's just giving like homey vibes. But then there are toys for the kids to play with, which is awesome, so that we can actually talk."

The building also houses Rob Stahl's construction business, Woodford Builders, in an office space at the back.

"I was working out of another office space in downtown Rockford, and it just wasn't really quite big enough for that. So, seeing the space for both of us, it just really made it nice, and then we were able to work together as husband and wife as well," Rob Stahl said.

Lisa Stahl said the community has been welcoming to the new business.

"Everybody is very welcoming. Everybody is very encouraging, and we all kind of try not to step on each other's toes, but lift each other up and just support each other, because that's what we are as a community here," she said.

Hannah's coffeehouse is open seven days a week and plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

