Annual Rockford art fair set for Saturday

The annual Art in the Parking Lot Art Fair will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, in the parking lot of the Rockford Footwear Depot
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The annual Art in the Parking Lot Art Fair will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, in the parking lot of the Rockford Footwear Depot.

The event, formerly known as Art in the Park, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A variety of art will be for sale from more than 90 artists. The fair will feature over 70 juried Michigan artists and 20 members of the Rogue River Artist Association.

Admission to the event is free and everyone is welcome.

