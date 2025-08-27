Amidst economic challenges, the Michigan apple harvest is underway

Apple orchards across Michigan are beginning their harvest season, with growers expecting another strong crop despite facing significant economic pressures.

Daren Bower

Phil Schwallier, co-owner of Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta, said his orchard is experiencing its fourth consecutive year of high production. The first apples of the season are showing promising quality, he said.

"This is our fourth year in a row that we've had a big crop. We had some hail come through earlier this summer, but we didn't get too much damage from that," Schwallier said.

Daren Bower

The Michigan Apple Committee estimates this year's statewide harvest will reach 30 million bushels, approximately 1.26 billion pounds of apples.

Gretchen Mensing, marketing and communications director for the Michigan Apple Committee, attributed the continued strong harvests to changes in growing practices.

"I really think that going forward, this is going to be the norm for us. A lot of growers have incorporated high-density planting into their orchards, which means that there are at least like 2000 trees per acre," Mensing said.

Daren Bower

West Michigan's Fruit Ridge region produces the majority of the state's apple crop, according to Mensing.

"It's probably responsible for about 70-75% of the apples produced in Michigan," she said.

Despite the productive season, apple growers face economic challenges. Schwallier said rising labor and production costs, combined with declining wholesale prices, are squeezing profit margins.

Daren Bower

"The fresh price trend is trending down. So here we have costs going one way, and the price is going the other way. So, it makes it difficult. You've got not to make any mistakes, because it will cost you," Schwallier said.

As a small family operation with 100 acres of apples, Schwallier said diversification through direct sales and u-pick operations helps sustain his business.

"We're 100 acres of apples, and growers have to either be large or they have to have diversity in the farm in order to survive," he said.

Daren Bower

Despite the economic pressures, Schwallier said he values the harvest season for bringing families to experience his orchard.

"This gives them that nostalgia to relive the old days, the golden days that they had with their family," he said.

Schwallier's Country Basket will be open seven days a week starting Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information on the orchard, click here.

With economic challenges, the Michigan apple harvest is underway

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube