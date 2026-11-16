CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Major improvements at Balk Park are nearing completion, but an accident during landscaping has led to a new addition to the project. Some trees were accidentally cut down, and the project is now turning the mistake into art.



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Accidentally cut trees turned into art at Balk Park

Chainsaw artist Jack Eppinga has been creating animals from trees for years, with bears being his favorite to carve. When Cannon Township approached him about carving two bears from accidentally cut down white pines, he jumped at the opportunity.

Daren Bower

The township also commissioned two other artists to create art from the fallen trees for the new community center and outdoor play space being built at the park. The wooden bears will be incorporated into the outdoor play space, where children will be able to play and climb on them.

Daren Bower

“When you have trees that are this big, it's really nice if you can save them, and they can still live on for, you know, people to play on or look at. When I was a kid, I always liked to play on big sculptures, and I kind of think, you know, bears are something that, yeah, these kids are going to be able to play on for a really long time.”

Daren Bower

The new community center and playground are expected to open next spring.

Rockford Cedar Springs Sparta Cannon Township plans $4M park improvements in partnership with Kent County Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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