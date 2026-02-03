A Cedar Springs school uses signal-blocking bags to tackle phone problem

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — As state lawmakers debate a proposed ban on smartphones in public and charter schools, Creative Technologies Academy has implemented its own solution using signal-blocking bags.



The Cedar Springs school began using Yondr bags at the start of the school year for middle and high school students. The bags block all signals to phones placed inside.

"When students come in, they hand students this bag. Their phone goes in the bag," CTA Superintendent Autumn Matson explained. "That phone stays locked in the bag all day long."

Students keep the bagged phones with them throughout the day. Each classroom has a key to unlock bags at the end of the school day or during emergencies.

Matson said the school wanted to get ahead of potential legislation.

"The part I appreciate about the legislation is that they are going to allow schools to come up with a plan that works for their building and their districts, because we all are unique," she said.

The policy has reduced phone-related discipline issues. The school reported 120 phone violations in fall 2024, dropping to 11 in fall 2025.

Teachers have noticed improved classroom management.

"That has been phenomenal. It's not every time I turn around, put your phone away, put your phone away, put your phone away. That's been really a game changer in just behavior management," said CTA teacher Trisha Fues.

Students expressed mixed feelings about the policy.

"There are some aspects that obviously, as a student who has a phone, I'm not going to be fully on board with, but I think it is a good compromise to make sure that students have their phone in case of emergencies," said CTA junior Calyssa Brinley.

Freshman Leilani Beattie said she appreciates being able to keep her phone with her, even while locked.

"I definitely would not want to leave my phone at home, because I like having it on me, and I feel like being able to keep it on your person while it's locked up and you still can't access it, but having it, that's definitely a comfort thing," she said.

Matson said the bags have improved social interaction during lunch periods.

"My favorite part of what we've seen is that our lunchrooms, now our students are talking to each other, they're engaging. They're not all locked in on their screen," she said.

The proposed statewide smartphone ban awaits a vote in the Michigan Senate. If passed, it would require the governor's signature to become law.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

