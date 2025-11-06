10-acre dog park coming to Wahlfield Park in late spring 2026

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County's largest public dog park is under construction at Alpine Township's Wahlfield Park, with an anticipated opening in spring 2026.



The 10-acre dog park will feature a one-acre pond with a jumping dock, dog beach, and plenty of space for dogs to roam freely.

"This is our one-acre pond. You can see there on the far side; there we have a jumping dock," said Ben Swayze, Kent County Parks director.

"You'll be able to be here on a Saturday in June, and there'll be 100 people in here, and it won't feel crowded, so everybody can kind of have their space. You have some dogs that like to socialize. You have some dogs that like to just walk around, but there's going to be enough space for everybody."

Construction began last spring and includes building a new entrance, pavilions, two bathroom buildings, a dog washroom facility, and the expansive dog park.

Fritz Wahlfield, CEO of Wahlfield Construction, is leading the construction efforts. His family donated the original property for Wahlfield Park 42 years ago.

"When you see everybody coming up to the plate and donating, I wanted to do it in our own way. We're in the construction business, and I say, Let's do what we can do," Wahlfield said.

The park is known for its mountain bike and hiking trails on close to 300 acres.

Dog owners are eagerly anticipating the opening of what will be the largest public dog park in Kent County.

"It's huge. 10 acres. I mean, that's crazy, right? So, yeah, Moose and I are super excited. We cannot wait to be one of the first dogs in there," said Christina Anthony, a local dog owner.

The dog park will open in late spring of 2026, ensuring grass and vegetation are firmly established before allowing dogs access to the area.

For Wahlfield, the project honors his family's legacy of community service. Referring to his father, Wahlfield said, "He always wanted to have a good Park for the community to enjoy, and I think in the end of the day, he would have just been proud as peaches right now."

