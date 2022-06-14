Riding for Ryan: Free bike flag events aim to keep kids safe

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A series of free summer events in West Michigan are aiming to make kids safer while out riding their bikes.

Non-profit group Riding for Ryan will be helping to put on several Decorate Your Bike days at area libraries throughout the summer months.

Kids will receive free bike flags, which they can decorate and have installed at the event.

“Our goal is to help promote visibility and awareness of kids as they ride their bikes," Staci Marsman said Tuesday.

"When they ride, they are so short on their bikes, and it's hard for vehicles to sometimes see.”

Staci and her family lost their 6-year-old son Ryan Marsman in June 2019, after he was hit by a truck while riding a trail with his dad near their Cascade Township home.

“It's really all about, how many things can you put in place to keep kids safe,” Marsman said.

They have passed out about 10,000 bike flags since they started the non-profit.

Visit the Riding for Ryan website for more information on their upcoming events:



Monday, June 20: Concert Night in East GR! 7-9pm, John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East GR

Friday, June 24: Kids Night at Frosty Boy of Cascade. 5-8pm, 6886 Cascade Rd SE, GR

Wed, June 29: Decorate Your Bike in Rockford! 2-3pm, Kent District Library, 140 E Bridge St NE, Rockford

Thurs, June 30: Decorate Your Bike in Cascade! 10-11am, Kent District Library, 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, GR

Sat, July 2: Decorate Your Bike in Sand Lake! 9-10am, Kent District Library, 88 Bass Lake Rd, Sand Lake

Mon, July 4: Cascade 4th of July Parade and Street Fair. 10am-3pm, 28th St/Cascade Rd

Mon, July 18: Concert Night in East GR! 7-9pm, John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East GR

Fri, July 22: Movie Night in East GR! 7-9pm, John Collins Park, 650 Lakeside Dr SE, East GR

Sat, July 30: 2nd Annual Charity Hockey Game. 3-7:30pm, Patterson Ice Center, 2550 Patterson Ave SE, GR

