Republicans sue to block Michigan's new congressional map

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have sued to block the state’s new congressional map, saying it's constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of “communities of interest.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court.

It alleges that a commission that drew the map arbitrarily and inconsistently applied redistricting criteria in the state constitution.

It contends counties are “Michigan’s true communities of interest” and proposes a new map that would leave more counties intact and increase compactness.

It's the second lawsuit challenging the U.S. House map.

The first was brought by Black officials in the Detroit area.