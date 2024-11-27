GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As families prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, a last-minute vehicle check is crucial to ensure a safe and stress-free journey.

With many oil change shops and maintenance services unavailable on Thanksgiving Day, drivers are flocking to get their vehicles serviced before the holiday hits.

“Right before they want to get out on the highway, they generally stop in,” explained Michael Wald, owner of Rapid Oil and Lube at Fuller and Knapp. "Everybody wants to make sure everything's working right before they go on vacation."

Wald recommends the following essential checks:



Coolant : Ensure it's rated for at least –30°F to withstand cold temperatures.

: Ensure it's rated for at least –30°F to withstand cold temperatures. Oil Change : Check if your vehicle is due for a full oil change.

: Check if your vehicle is due for a full oil change. Tire Tread : Verify solid tread depth, consider snow tires for added safety.

: Verify solid tread depth, consider snow tires for added safety. Windshield Washer Fluid: Fill up with winter-specific fluid to prevent fog and ice buildup.

Wald assures that even with a line, his team will work efficiently to get vehicles serviced quickly.

"If there's a line, we'll get through it as quick as possible. Usually, it only takes 10–15 minutes... it's very important that you get it done."

Vehicles continued pulling in to the shop as FOX 17 was there Wednesday afternoon.

Wald says this is the standard rush they see ahead of any major holiday when families tend to travel.

With many shops closed Thanksgiving Day, drivers are advised to get their vehicles serviced Wednesday to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Ready for the Road? Last-minute vehicle checks for a safe Thanksgiving road trip

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube