Random home hit by gunfire after shots fired during domestic dispute in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A random home was hit by gunfire in Battle Creek Thursday night after a domestic dispute down the street.

Police say a married couple had been arguing around 9:30 when the man tried to keep the woman from leaving by shooting at two cars in their driveway.

One shot hit the car; the other shot hit the other home in the 100 block of Mosher Avenue.

There were thankfully no injuries.

The man was arrested and taken to jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment and multiple weapons offenses.

In their news release, Battle Creek Police offered resources for assistance:

Abuse is never acceptable. If you or someone you know is in an unsafe situation, please know that help is available, and you do not have to face it alone.

The Battle Creek Police encourages neighbors to reach out if they feel unsafe. Officers can serve as peace officers—standing by while individuals gather belongings and ensuring safety without intervening unless necessary.

In addition to police assistance, survivors can turn to S.A.F.E. Place [safeplaceshelter.org], a local organization offering survivor-led services for victims of intimate partner violence and sex trafficking. S.A.F.E. Place provides temporary shelter, crisis intervention, support counseling, advocacy, education and limited financial assistance. Their team works collaboratively with other agencies to help survivors build safe, self-sufficient lives.

If you need help or want to learn more, visit safeplaceshelter.org/ [safeplaceshelter.org] or call their 24-hour crisis hotline at (888) 664-9832 or (269) 965-SAFE (7233).

