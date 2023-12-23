Power from a pop can: CMU researching alternative to lithium-ion battery

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Children (and adults, mind you) play with LEGO bricks. Brad Fahlman plays with atoms, assembling batteries with the building blocks of the universe.

In a laboratory on the campus of Central Michigan University, the chemistry professor demonstrates how an atomic layer deposition (ALD) system allows him to— one by one— place individual atoms onto an ultra-thin film, sealed within an argon-filled chamber.

"As soon as you bring these atoms outside the box, they're instantly going to react," said Fahlman, wearing rubber gloves that allow him to access the ALD system without destroying his battery.

While today's automakers rush to find new deposits of lithium, a valuable commodity used in the making of car batteries, Fahlman is trying to create a safer, longer lasting alternative— a solution that may be unlocked with aluminum.

"We are evaluating materials to be used for the next generation [of] batteries," Fahlman said.

The lightest metal on the periodic table, lithium packs a reactive punch, for better or worse. When it comes into contact with oxygen at room temperature, it oxidizes. At higher temperatures, however, the reaction can turn explosive, leading to viral videos of exploding cell phones or electric cars ablaze.

"It's not like we will abandon [lithium batteries] completely," Fahlman said. "It's just their safety and availability."

In contrast, aluminum is recyclable (ten cents per pop can in Michigan) and the most commonly found metal on earth. While it travels slower than lithium, it carries three electrons (as compared to lithium's one), potentially creating a greater energy capacity— more than eight times more watt hours per kilogram, according to Fahlman.

"As costs remain high, we're looking at what's going to give us greater capacity," Fahlman said.

Back in the lab, the professor assembles a lithium-sulfur coin cell, crimping together its cathode, anode, and other custom-made components in an argon-filled chamber. The battery— commonly found in watches— is a bridge between the more theoretical aluminum-sulfur model.

"It's cool to be at the forefront of new technology," Fahlman said.

Through additional testing, the university can determine the battery's ability to recharge, critical for the functioning of electric cars, as well as the fleet for the Department of Defense, which is funding the research.

If successful, Central Michigan's findings may be scaled up to power military vehicles, freeing them from a dependency on lithium.

"It's really desirable to start thinking beyond lithium [and] for the next metal we can use," Fahlman said.

