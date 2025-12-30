Police seek person of interest after fire at senior living facility in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fire at a senior living facility.

According to a press release from the department, the fire was reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday at Schneider Manor, a senior living facility on the city's west side.

Investigators believe the fire at Schneider Manor was intentionally started after several items in a common hallway between apartments were ignited. Members of the Lowell Area Fire Department, Ada Township Fire Department and Lowell Police Department responded to the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was hurt.

Police did not provide a clear description of the person of interest. They've only been described as a male approximately 6 feet tall who was wearing dark clothing.

“While we are grateful no one was hurt, this incident is being taken very seriously,” said Lowell Police Chief Dennis Albert. "We are asking residents in the area to review any doorbell, home or security camera footage from the early morning hours, especially between midnight and 2 a.m. Even something that seems minor could help us move this investigation forward and identify the individual responsible.”

Anyone with information related to the fire or who may have seen the person of interest on foot in the area around the time of this incident is being asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 616-897-7123. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or at silentobserver.org.

