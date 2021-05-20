Police say man killed by deputy was 19-year-old from Lansing

MULLIKEN, Mich. (AP) — Police have publicly identified the man who was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy Wednesday.

He's Robert Rouhman Jr., a 19-year-old from Lansing.

Rouhman was being pursued by an Ionia County sheriff’s deputy, although the shooting occurred across the county line in Eaton County.

The deputy was investigating a report of a stolen pickup truck.

State police say Rouhman was shot after ramming the truck into the deputy's patrol car.

The deputy wasn’t injured. State police will investigate the shooting and submit a report to the Eaton County prosecutor.