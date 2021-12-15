Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police need help finding missing Wyoming man

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Darriol Stephens.JPG
Posted at 2:06 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 14:06:20-05

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police need help finding a missing man.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is looking for 66-year-old Darriol Stephens.

Police say his family has not seen him in several days.

Darriol Stephens.JPG

According to police, no foul play is suspected but Stephens does require medication which he has not received.

Police say Stephens left his home in a black 2012 Chevy Impala with Michigan registration DSG2228. The vehicle has tinted windows.

If you have any information that could help police find Stephens, call 911, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time