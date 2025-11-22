Police arrest man for armed assault in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old man for armed assault early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to respond to a disturbance near South 23rd Street and Territorial Road around 3:00 A.M. Saturday morning. A caller told authorities she saw a suspect armed with an AR-15 rifle. At the scene, officers spoke to the caller and the suspect.

A 27-year-old woman told police the man threatened her with a rifle and pushed her face. She also says two women assaulted her with a liquor bottle and fired a handgun several times, striking her vehicle. Officers tried to search for the two women, but did not locate them.

Police found the AR-15 rifle hidden in a trash can on South 24th Street. The suspect was arrested on felony assault and weapon charges, along with several outstanding warrants. Lifecare ambulance evaluated the victim, but she had no visible injuries.

Anyone with details of the occurrence is asked to call Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

