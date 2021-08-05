Planning commission in mid-Michigan rejects housing migrants

ALMA, Mich. (AP) — The planning commission in a central Michigan community is opposed to a zoning change that would turn a former nursing home into temporary housing for boys who cross the U.S. border.

Planning commissioners in Alma recommended Wednesday that the request be denied.

The Alma City Commission will make the final decision.

Bethany Christian Services wants to lease Warwick Living Center to provide temporary housing for boys who crossed the southern U.S. border without parents or guardians.

The proposal has caused tension in Alma.

Hundreds of people attended a public hearing.