Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Our miracle': Girl goes home after surviving plane crash

items.[0].image.alt
Beaver Island Fire Department
Authorities responded to the scene of a commuter airplane crash on Beaver Island on Nov. 13, 2021.
beaver island crash.jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:00:50-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived a Michigan plane crash that killed her father and three other people has been released from a rehabilitation hospital.

Laney Perdue of Gaylord was one of five people in a plane that crashed on Beaver Island off Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula on Nov. 13.

The family believes Laney survived because her father, Mike, shielded her during the crash.

Laney was released Wednesday from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Her mother, Christie Perdue, says Laney is “our miracle.”

Mike Perdue died, along with the pilot and a couple. The crash is being investigated by a federal transportation agency.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time