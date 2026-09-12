Ottawa County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus as mosquito season continues

OTTAWA CO., Mich. — A resident of Ottawa County is hospitalized with West Nile virus, marking the county's first human case of the illness this year.

The case follows a positive West Nile virus detection in Kent County last month. Health officials say the Ottawa County patient likely contracted the virus through a mosquito bite in West Michigan.

Kent First 2026 human case of West Nile Virus in Michigan confirmed in Kent County Zac Harmon

West Nile virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected birds and pass it on when they bite. Cases appear during mosquito season, which runs from summer into fall.

Gwen Unzicker, MD, Ottawa County Department of Public Health Medical Director, said the virus does not always cause noticeable symptoms — but can be serious for some.

"Most people who get West Nile virus never know they had it, but it can make some people very sick," Unzicker said. "The good news is that a few simple habits go a long way. Even though we're heading into fall, it's important to continue to use repellent, cover up at dawn and dusk, and dump out any standing water around your home. This case is a reminder that the mosquitoes carrying this virus are active right here, so it is worth taking those steps now."

Mosquitoes remain active until the first hard freeze. Experts recommend wearing insect repellent outdoors and eliminating standing water around the home, where mosquitoes can breed.

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