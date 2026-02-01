One rescued in South Haven after falling on Lake Michigan ice shelf

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Emergency responders were called to South Beach just after 3 p.m. Sunday after a person fell on a Lake Michigan ice shelf about 100 yards offshore.

Officials say the victim suffered a leg injury and was brought back to shore on a gurney before being taken by ambulance to a hospital in Kalamazoo.

This is the second ice shelf accident in South Haven so far this winter.

South Haven Area Emergency Services is once again urging the public to stay off Lake Michigan ice shelves and pier heads, warning that the ice is unstable, unpredictable, and dangerous.

Authorities stress that even when the water appears frozen, these formations can give way without warning, putting lives at risk.

