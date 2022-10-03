Watch Now
One person dies in Big Rapids house fire

Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 03, 2022
BIG RAPIDS, Mich.  — On Saturday, a fire broke out in a Big Rapids residence, trapping and killing one person.

The Big Rapids Fire Department issued a report on Monday, saying that firefighters had been called around 9:00 pm to 190th Avenue for a structure fire.

They were told that a house was burning, with a woman trapped inside.

At the scene, they found a two-story house engulfed in flames.

The sizeable fire had spread through the whole house, responders say, and it was self-ventilating through the roof.

Firefighters attempted several times to recover the trapped victim, but the victim was found dead inside the room of origin.

It is not yet known what started the blaze, but the department says the fire investigation is ongoing.

