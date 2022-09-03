Watch Now
One injured after shooting

Posted at 1:04 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 01:04:31-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was hospitalized Friday night after a report of shots fired in Kalamazoo.

Officers say the call came in just after 8:00 for shots fired on Trimble Court. As officers were responding to the area, they got another call about a person that was shot on Charles Avenue.

Officers were able to reach a 37-year-old Kalamazoo man. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers do not have information on a suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

