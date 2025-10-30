One hurt in Kalamazoo shooting, suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt.

Officers were called to the area of Summit Avenue and Douglas Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering from injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect, a 51-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested a couple hours later. He faces multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder, weapons offenses, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a probation detainer. He is expected to be formally arraigned and charged on Friday.

Following the arrest, officers carried out a search warrant in the 600 block of W. Paterson Street where evidence related to the incident was recovered.

Other details, including what led up to the shooting, are not known at this time. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.

