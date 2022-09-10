Watch Now
One dead after car crash in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office 06262022
Posted at 1:28 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 01:28:09-04

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after a car crash in Cass County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:40 on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township.

Deputies say a man was traveling west when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed head on into another car.

Both cars ended up in the westbound lane with one of the cars ending up on its side.

Deputies say the victim of the crash had to be extricated from his car. The man was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained during the crash, the man involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash but deputies say seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

