NWS: Gaylord tornado rated an EF3, max winds of 140 mph

GAYLORD, Mich. — The National Weather Service Gaylord confirmed Saturday that Friday afternoon’s deadly tornado in Otsego County has been rated an EF3 with maximum winds up to 140 miles per hour.

Michigan State Police says as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there are two confirmed deaths and at least 44 people hospitalized.

Dozens of homes and businesses are damaged or destroyed.

The Nottingham mobile home park is one of the first sites the tornado hit.

Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin says there are about 70 homes there and it had “95% destruction.”

FOX 17 also learned both confirmed deaths originated from the mobile home park.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Gaylord Friday night and declared a state of emergency for Otsego County, which makes all state resources available for recovery efforts.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II toured the area Saturday to assess the damage before giving an update on the recovery efforts.

Otsego County also declared a local state of emergency, which activates local emergency response and recovery plans.

