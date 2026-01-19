Norton Shores man accused of making inappropriate contact with female students

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is facing criminal charges for allegedly using his role as a military recruiter to make inappropriate contact with female students.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the allegations against 28-year-old Nicholas Phelps date back to August of 2025. That's when deputies started looking into reports of inappropriate contact that allegedly occurred between Phelps and students from area schools, including in the Grand Haven area.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

Since the investigation first started, Phelps was barred from having any further contact with students. Investigators found that Phelps had made contact with multiple students from area schools and also say that sexual contact and inappropriate messaging occurred. Deputies have identified at least one victim in the case, though, her name has not been released.

Phelps was arrested January 9 and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. He was arraigned that same day in the Grand Haven 58th district court on charges related to criminal sexual conduct. He was given a $35,000 cash surety bond, which he subsequently posted.

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation and are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Phelps to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

