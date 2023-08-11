NFL preseason week 1: Watch Lions vs. Giants Friday on FOX 17

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions host the New York Giants Friday night in week one of NFL preseason football.

Your local listings may not show it, but this game will air on FOX 17— Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Friday’s preseason game follows two joint practices between the Lions and Giants in Allen Park earlier in the week.

Last season, Detroit and New York met in week 11 when the Lions earned the 31-18 win.

2023 marks Dan Campbell’s third year as head coach of the franchise.

In 2022, he helped the Lions overcome a 1-6 start to finish 8-2 in their final ten games— Detroit finished 9-8 overall after a 20-16 win in Green Bay to knock the Packers out of playoff contention.

Now, after a couple weeks of training camp, Campbell seems optimistic about the depth of this year’s roster.

“Ultimately, that’s what you want. You want to see growth. Again, you’re not looking for these massive jumps, you just wanna know, with a different level of competition, and everything goes up that, man, they continue to grow and take another little step up, and I felt that out of some of our young guys, which is encouraging,” Campbell said before Detroit’s second joint practice Wednesday.

Make sure to tune in to FOX 17 Friday at 7 p.m. to see the Lions host the Giants at Ford Field in their first preseason game.

