New state program to conceal addresses of survivors of domestic violence

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday morning that her office launched the Address Confidentiality Program to conceal the addresses of survivors of domestic and sexual crimes.

“We’ve been talking to police, and the courts, and prosecutors, all around the state, and they’re very excited for this program,” Nessel said during an interview with FOX 17. “In fact, there have been a lot of crime victims out there that have just been waiting for this program to be implemented.”

Enrollment for the program began Wednesday.

Nessel said the State of Michigan will provide those who enroll with a “designated” address that can be used instead of their real address. Participants can use the designated address for their driver’s license, state IDs, state benefit programs, voter registration, public schools, libraries, and mail services.

“We’re making it hard for people to find these crime survivors if they don’t want to be found,” Nessel said. “We’ve tried our hardest to look at every aspect of life in terms of your interaction with the government, right. Something as simple as enrolling your child in school, I mean, that can be something right there that can be terrifying. But, we have that covered.”

“Were here to help. We’re here to make sure that we provide maximum amount of protection” says AG Dana Nessel



Her office launched the Address Confidentiality Program, which conceals the address of survivors (domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, etc.) // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/OPlzzA85O1 — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) September 13, 2023

Nessel said people who are eligible for the program are those who are victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, and stalking, or who are being threatened or at risk of physical harm.

She said if an applicant enrolls, he or she must be willing to move.

“This isn’t just anyone who feels like they want to ghost someone,” Nessel said. “You really have to be committed in order to enter this program. What that means is you do have to move.”

Nessel said that similar programs have already been implemented in 40 states and Washington D.C.

She said she's grateful to enact one here in Michigan to give survivors an extra layer of protection.

“Individuals are not going to be able to apply for this on their own,” Nessel said. “But what they will be able to do is to go on the website and they’ll be able to put in their county, their zip code, and find an advocate who has been trained and certified and who can assist them in enrolling them in the program.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube