SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A new resort is officially open in Saugatuck, offering guests a mix of outdoor recreation, private cabins, and luxury amenities.

WATCH: New Saugatuck resort opens with 76 cabins, luxury amenities

New Saugatuck resort opens with 76 cabins, luxury amenities

Frieden Resort, located at 6541 Blue Star Highway, features 76 cabins with accommodations ranging from studio-style spaces to larger cabins that can sleep up to eight people.

The resort is about 10 minutes from the Kalamazoo River and 15 minutes from the lakeshore, giving guests access to outdoor activities while remaining close to downtown Saugatuck.

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“Our vision for the property was combining an outdoor restorative experience with luxury amenities,” Frieden co-owner and developer Andrea Scott said.

The resort has been about two years in the making, officially opening up to guests this October.

Scott says the space was created to accommodate both groups and individual guests.

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“We believe that we brought a space where groups can gather together but have their own intimate rooms and accommodations,” Scott said.

Amenities designed for a getaway

Guests staying at Frieden can take advantage of several amenities without leaving the property, including a pool, hot tub, gym and sauna.

The resort is also located near a bike trail, giving guests an option for getting into downtown Saugatuck and exploring the area.

“We believe that most of our guests will take advantage of going into Saugatuck being so close by but wanted to ensure that they also have the amenities where if they wanted to stay they could,” Frieden co-owner and developer Linzey Erickson said.

The resort is also bringing new employment opportunities to the area, with a handful of year-round positions and seasonal positions expected to open next year.

Frieden is now open and its cabins are available to rent.

The resort will host a community open house on Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

PAIGE MEYER.

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