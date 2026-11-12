ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University and Michigan military leaders announced Wednesday the creation of a new ROTC program at GVSU's Valley Campus in Allendale.

WATCH: New ROTC program launches at Grand Valley State University

New ROTC program launches at Grand Valley State University

More than 40 students are already enrolled in the program. The new partnership with the Michigan Army National Guard will bring military leadership and instructional support to the university.

The announcement came on Veterans Day as leaders with the Michigan National Guard and Grand Valley State University gathered to celebrate the expansion of the ROTC program and the development of the next generation of veterans.

Previously, GVSU students enrolled in an ROTC program had to travel to Western Michigan University for training.

"It was a challenge for students already with a busy schedule and then the leadership of service to really make their way back and forth between a 50-60 mile commute," Philomena Mantella, Grand Valley State University president, said.

There are more than 487,000 veterans in the state of Michigan, and many of them were enrolled in an ROTC program.

"By doing it locally here. That will expand opportunity here on campus to develop future leaders, to access benefits, and to build a culture and recognition for the military," Brig. Gen. Scott House of the Michigan Army National Guard said.

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