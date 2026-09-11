MSU doctor charged with sexual assault after 2 victims report misconduct

LANSING, Mich. — A resident physician at Michigan State University has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct after two patients reported being sexually assaulted during medical appointments at an MSU Health Care facility, according to the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

Arpit Saxena, 39, faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree, charges authorized by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Sept. 3, 2026.

The investigation began on April 3, 2025, when MSU Department of Police and Public Safety (DPPS) officers responded to an MSU Health Care facility in the 4600 block of S. Hagadorn Road after an adult female patient reported she had been sexually assaulted by the resident physician who had examined her.

The case was forwarded to the DPPS Special Victims Unit for further investigation. During the investigation, a second adult female victim was identified who also reported being sexually assaulted by Saxena.

Saxena was removed from his role of seeing patients on April 7, 2025, and was eventually dismissed from his position.

DPPS submitted a completed criminal investigation to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Aug. 28, 2025. Following the authorization of criminal charges, DPPS investigators located Saxena in Atlanta, Georgia, and arrested him with the assistance of other law enforcement resources. Saxena is currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, pending an extradition hearing.

DPPS is asking anyone who was a patient of Saxena between July 1, 2024, and April 7, 2025, and experienced conduct during their care that made them feel uncomfortable, unsafe, or otherwise concerned, to come forward.

A phone hotline and email tipline have been established for anyone who would like to file a police report, ask questions about available resources, or discuss options for support.

The university issued a statement following the announcement.

Here is the statement in full:

Patients deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism, and we regret that this trust was broken. We are deeply sorry for the harm this has caused and apologize to those affected by this abuse. We understand the impact these acts have on members of our community, and we extend our empathy and care.



We take any report of sexual abuse or misconduct extremely seriously and understand our responsibility to ensure the safety of those who seek care at our facilities.



A violation was first reported in April 2025, and the college and university took prompt action to remove the individual from patient care and initiate the appropriate reporting processes.



Our Office for Civil Rights reviews reports of sexual misconduct and offers supportive measures to those impacted. This has been a coordinated response and complex process with careful consideration for the privacy of those involved. MSU’s Office for Civil Rights is a resource for our community and can be reached online via the Public Incident Reporting Formor by calling 517-353-3922.



The individual has been dismissed by the university and has been charged by the Ingham County prosecutor.

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