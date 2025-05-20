Watch Now
MSP Trooper partially dragged over 60 feet during traffic stop, driver arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A state police trooper was partially dragged over 60 feet during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

MSP says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the southbound ramp to Ann Street from US-131.

As the trooper approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, MSP says the driver attempted to flee, and partially dragged the trooper during the process.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody.

An illegal firearm was recovered from the driver.

The trooper was not injured during the incident.

