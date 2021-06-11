MSP: Drugs may have been factor in crash that killed man in Berrien County

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police Niles Post troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash from earlier this week.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Shawnee and Garr roads in Oronoko Township, according to a news release Friday.

MSP’s preliminary investigation revealed a black Saturn SUV truck was traveling northbound on Garr Road and did not stop at the stop sign.

When the truck entered the intersection, it hit a red Toyota passenger car that was traveling westbound on Shawnee Road in the right-away.

The driver of the passenger car died at the scene and was identified as 66-year-old Justo Morales of De Kalb, Illinois.

His passenger – and wife – a 66-year-old woman also from De Kalb, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old Benton Harbor man, and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman also from Benton Harbor, were transported to Lakeland Spectrum Hospital in St. Joseph with no reported injuries.

MSP suspects drugs to have been a factor regarding the driver of the truck.

He was arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Jail pending charges and arraignment.

Troopers learned that the driver of the passenger car was not wearing a seatbelt.

All other occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, according to MSP.