Motorcyclist found dead after leaving roadway in Ottawa County

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was found dead Saturday morning after crashing into a ditch in western Michigan, authorities said.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at approximately 9:39 a.m. after receiving reports of an unknown crash involving a motorcycle found in a ditch along Leonard Street near 129th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Leonard Street when they left the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was found deceased at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Ottawa County Traffic Services Division remained on scene Saturday morning investigating the crash.

Officials did not immediately release details about what caused the motorcyclist to leave the roadway.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

