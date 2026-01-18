Minor injuries reported after driver crashes into Allendale Township home

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car crashed into an Allendale Township home Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from the department, deputies were called to the area of 68th Avenue near Maple Brook Drive at approximately 2:47 p.m.

Investigators say a 36-year-old Allendale man was heading south on 68th Avenue in a black SUV when he went off the road, hit a tree, and then a house. The driver was able to free himself from the SUV before deputies got there. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in the Grand Rapids area for treatment.

The house was occupied at the time of the crash but no one inside was hurt. The home only had minor damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

