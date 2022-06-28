Watch Now
Millions in funding to meet local needs, strengthen communities

Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 16:42:13-04

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Michigan Community Service Commission will get more than $13 million in federal funding.

The $13.4 million will support more than 1,100 Michigan AmeriCorps members who work with organizations across the state to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

The governor’s office says, during the last program year, similar investments helped AmeriCorps members serve more than 30,000 youth, treat more than 1,000 acres of public land, provide housing and financial services to more than 4,000 people and increase disaster preparedness for more than 4,000 people.

The federal funds from Tuesday’s announcement will support 23 Michigan organizations, through 28 subgrants, aiming to help them expand their reach and impact in our communities.

Those organizations are as follows:

OrganizationProgramGrant FundsAmeriCorps MembersService Area, Focus Area
Albion CollegeAlbion College AmeriCorps$264,25347Calhoun County, Capacity Building
Cherry HealthCherry Health AmeriCorps$555,17020West MI, Healthy Futures
Child & Family Services of Northwestern MIYouthWork Conservation Corps$694,705113Statewide, Environmental Stewardship
City Year, Inc.City Year Detroit$2,548,800118Detroit, Education
Community Economic Development Association of MICEDAM's AmeriCorps$337,23315Statewide, Economic Opportunity
Community Economic Development Association of MIAmeriCorps Intermediary Program$226,12810Statewide, Capacity Building
Crim Fitness FoundationFlint Community School Corps$324,20130Flint, Education
Eastern MI UniversityReturning Citizens AmeriCorps Program$256,28018Washtenaw County, Economic Opportunity
EcoWorksYouth Energy Squad$443,01674Southeast MI, Environmental Stewardship
Hope NetworkMI Education Corps - Math & PreK Reading Corps$310,19544Statewide, Education
Hope NetworkMI Education Corps - Reading Corps$1,161,536128Statewide, Education
Huron PinesHuron Pines AmeriCorps$528,03026Statewide, Environmental Stewardship
Ingham County Health DepartmentPower of We Consortium AmeriCorps Project$247,70216Ingham County, Healthy Futures
Luella Hannan Memorial FoundationHannan Foundation AmeriCorps Program$258,86520Metro Detroit, Healthy Futures
MI Coalition Against HomelessnessMCAH AmeriCorps$290,53723Statewide, Economic Opportunity
MI College Access NetworkAdviseMI/MSU College Advising Corps$1,268,83891Statewide, Education
MI College Access NetworkCollege Completion Corps$612,62431Statewide, Education
MI Fitness FoundationSafe Routes to Health$172,53612Statewide, Healthy Futures
MI Primary Care AssociationMPCA Community HealthCorps$239,75915Statewide, Healthy Futures
Peckham, Inc.Economic Opportunity Corps$208,94014Mid-MI, Economic Opportunity
Special Olympics MichiganSpecial Olympics Michigan AmeriCorps$185,48027Statewide, Healthy Futures
Teach for America, Inc.Teach for America Detroit (Professional Corps)$20,00020Detroit, Education
United Way of Genesee CountyFlint Urban Safety and Health Corps$451,89224Flint, Disaster Preparedness, Healthy Futures, Safer Communities
Urban Neighborhood InitiativesDetroit AmeriCorps Mentor Program$184,09114Detroit, Education
Wayne Metropolitan Community Access Agency2Gen Job Readiness Program$176,2567Wayne County, Economic Opportunity
Wayne State UniversityAmeriCorps Urban Safety$1,003,482134Detroit, Safer Communities
Wayne State UniversityAmeriCorps Community Training for Overdose Rescue$249,57438Southeast MI, Healthy Futures
Wayne State UniversityAmeriCorps Climate Ready$233,08116Detroit, Environmental Stewardship

AmeriCorps’ model means that these grants will leverage another $10.3 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations and other sources, bringing the total investment to $23.7 million.

“Today’s AmeriCorps investments will help us grow Michigan’s economy and ensure every community can thrive. These investments, and the over 1,100 dedicated AmeriCorps members who will serve those in need and address critical challenges, will continue to make a tremendous impact in communities in every region of Michigan. Together, let’s help our working families and resilient communities thrive,” said Governor Whitmer.

