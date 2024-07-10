Michigan's most dangerous intersections, where are they?

MICHIGAN — Michigan Auto Law released its list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan last year. Just two of them are in West Michigan.

The law firm uses data from Michigan State Police on the number of car accidents that occurred at intersections throughout the data for the previous year.

According to Michigan Auto Law, Michigan State Police gets the data from accident reports filed by local law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

An intersection in this case is defined as any road with a traffic signal, four-way stop or roundabout.

Below are the top 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan.



11 Mile Rd./I-696 at Van Dyke in Warren/Center Line - 218 crashes, 52 injuries

Martin Parkway at North Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township - 160 crashes, 11 injuries

Schoolcraft at Telegraph in Redford Township - 154 crashes, 47 injuries

18 1/2 Mile at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 135 crashes, nine injuries

Orchard Lake at 14 Mile in Farmington Hills - 132 crashes, 12 injuries

State Rd. at W. Ellsworth Rd. in Ann Arbor - 126 crashes, five injuries

US 131 at Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids - 112 crashes, 28 injuries, one fatality

Telegraph at 12 Mile in Southfield - 99 crashes, 35 injuries

10 Mile at I-94 in St. Clair Shores - 100 crashes, 33 injuries

Southfield at W. 11 Mile in Lathrup Village - 96 crashes, 30 injuries

11 Mile/I-696 at Hoover in Warren - 86 crashes, 18 injuries

Middle Belt at Schoolcraft in Livonia - 80 crashes, 15 injuries

Burton St. SW at US 131 in Grand Rapids - 77 crashes, 21 injuries

Joy Rd. at M-39 in Detroit - 72 crashes, 20 injuries

Warren Ave. at I-75 in Detroit - 71 crashes, 28 injuries

Ford Rd. at Telegraph in Dearborn - 71 crashes, 21 injuries

Metro Parkway at Van Dyke in Sterling Heights - 70 crashes, 16 injuries, one fatality

Oakley Park Rd. at Martin Parkway in Commerce Township - 70 crashes, four injuries

7 Mile at I-75 in Detroit - 69 crashes, 35 injuries

11 Mile at Gratiot in Roseville - 69 crashes, 20 injuries



