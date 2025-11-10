Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yuengling beer now available in West Michigan

Yuengling Lager is on tap at the Cinema &amp; Drafthouse in West Hazelton, Pa., Friday, May 30, 2003, as waitress Amy Michelli readies some popcorn for customers. The Hersker Theater is now the Cinema &amp; Drafthouse, the only movie theater in eastern Pennsylvania where the patrons can get a beer or mixed drinks and order dinner off the menu while enjoying a show. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Months after it first trod into the state, America's oldest brewery is finally available on tap in West Michigan.

Yuengling beer, distributed through Alliance Beverage, can now be found on tap at several restaurants and bars.

Founded in 1829, D.G. Yeungling & Son is the oldest operating brewery in the U.S.

It wasn't until August 11 that its brews were available in the state, starting in metro Detroit. Now you can get Yuengling on tap at locations across the whole lower peninsula.

Use the Yuengling beer finder to see where it's available near you.

