Yuengling beer now available in West Michigan

Months after it first trod into the state, America's oldest brewery is finally available on tap in West Michigan.

Yuengling beer, distributed through Alliance Beverage, can now be found on tap at several restaurants and bars.

Founded in 1829, D.G. Yeungling & Son is the oldest operating brewery in the U.S.

It wasn't until August 11 that its brews were available in the state, starting in metro Detroit. Now you can get Yuengling on tap at locations across the whole lower peninsula.

Use the Yuengling beer finder to see where it's available near you.

