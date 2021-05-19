Wolverine Watchmen member pleads guilty to weapons charges unrelated to kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. — A member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charged unrelated to last year’s alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has pleaded guilty.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Wednesday.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arraigned back in March on the following charges:

One count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/ or a $2,000 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device; and

One count of possessing a muffler or silencer device, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device.

Wyckoff pleaded guilty to both counts against him before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Matis.

The plea includes assurance that Wyckoff will cooperate with Nessel’s office’s ongoing investigation into the Wolverine Watchmen and eight members involved in the alleged kidnapping plot.

Nessel says Wyckoff isn’t believed to have been involved in the alleged plot. Instead, his charges stem from a search warrant conducted on his Clarkston home as part of the ongoing investigation into members of the militia.

“The charges Mr. Wyckoff faces are serious and I appreciate my team’s work on reaching this plea agreement,” Nessel said. “We will not hesitate to prosecute any individual who commits weapons-related offenses.”

As part of the plea agreement, the department preliminarily consented to sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

If accepted by the court, Wyckoff will serve probation and have the opportunity to have the conviction expunged upon its successful completion.

Sentencing has been set for June 29 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Matis.