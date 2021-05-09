Whitmer won't discuss trip after reported use of private jet

(AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March.

Whitmer has repeatedly refused to give details about the trip, including when and where she went, how she got there and how she paid for it, citing security reasons.

She has only said that taxpayer money wasn’t used to pay for it, that it lasted “two full days or less” and that she went more than a month before April 19, when news of the trip leaked.

A state Republican Party spokesman says the trip raises questions over whether Whitmer paid fair market value.