Whitmer vetoes bill to exempt graduations from COVID crowd limits

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 06:22:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have exempted high school graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes, calling it “half-baked and punchless.”

Thursday's veto came two days after her administration’s order was loosened to end outdoor capacity limits and cap indoor gatherings at 50% occupancy.

Whitmer also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited a governor from issuing an emergency order extending response times for public-records requests or otherwise limiting a public body’s duties under the Freedom of Information Act.

She did so for two months early in the pandemic.

