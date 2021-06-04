Whitmer vetoes bill to exempt graduations from COVID crowd limits

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have exempted high school graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes, calling it “half-baked and punchless.”

Thursday's veto came two days after her administration’s order was loosened to end outdoor capacity limits and cap indoor gatherings at 50% occupancy.

Whitmer also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited a governor from issuing an emergency order extending response times for public-records requests or otherwise limiting a public body’s duties under the Freedom of Information Act.

She did so for two months early in the pandemic.

