Whitmer to deem some COVID budget sections unconstitutional

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deem Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 health measures but allow language limiting government vaccination requirements.

The moves — planned Wednesday — will come in conjunction with her signing the budget.

Whitmer had already promised to block attempts to ban local mask mandates.

She'll also declare unconstitutional attempts to require certain exemptions for students at universities with coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Whitmer is OK with limiting state and municipal vaccine mandates because the provision doesn't apply to hospitals and recognizes President Joe Biden will implement a “soft” mandate for employers with at least 100 workers.