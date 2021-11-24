Watch
Whitmer seeks federal funds to convert I-375 to boulevard

AP
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 24, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Biden administration for funding to replace Interstate 375, a 1-mile depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago.

The state wants to convert the highway to a six-lane boulevard at street level.

The $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure law enacted last week includes $1 billion to reconnect communities that were divided to make room for freeways.

Black Bottom and Paradise Valley, two predominantly African American neighborhoods, were razed in the late 1950s and early 1960s to build I-375.

Whitmer has invited Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour the area.

