Whitmer orders flags lowered following Texas mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags to be lowered at the state Capitol in honor of those impacted by the mass shooting in Texas over the weekend.

Witnesses reported seeing children among the casualties after the shooter killed eight people and injured seven others at a mall near Dallas on Saturday.

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” says Governor Whitmer. “Allen is now the next community to be the site of senseless violence. Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who were killed, those still fighting for their lives in the hospital, and the entire community that has been impacted.”

The state encourages residents, schools, businesses, local governments and others to lower their flags to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

“We cannot keep living like this,” Whitmer adds. “As a nation, we must keep working toward common sense solutions to prevent these tragedies. Michiganders are standing with Texans.”

READ MORE: Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube