Whitmer announces State of the State program cover art contest

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday an art contest for the 2022 State of the State program cover.

The governor challenged Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the cover following the theme, “Why do you believe in Michigan?”

“Michigan is home to such innovative, creative young people and I am excited to highlight the artistic talents of a young Michigander as part of the 2022 State of the State program,” Whitmer said. “What unites every Michigander is that we all believe in our state, and I am excited to share a student’s artwork that highlights what makes Michigan so special to them. I hope students from all over Michigan show off their skills and submit their entry to the State of the State Art Contest.”

Students may use crayon, marker, paint or any other material in their entries.

Click here to submit a design before the Jan. 16 deadline.

Whitmer will use her State of the State address to share her vision for Michigan and plan for addressing major issues.