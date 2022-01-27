Whitmer and DIFS launch webpage to create understanding for coverage of at home COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alongside the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Anita Fox announced the launch of a webpage designed to help Michigan residents understand the new federal rule requiring private insurers to cover at home COVID-19 tests.

“Ensuring that every Michigander has access to convenient at-home COVID-19 testing is an important part of our strategy for keeping Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our new website provides Michiganders the information they need to take advantage of this new insurance benefit that could save a family of four up to $384 per month.”

“This new insurance benefit will help reduce the expense of getting these convenient, at-home tests, but the specifics of how this coverage is provided varies depending on your insurer,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “This new webpage contains information on how you can obtain covered tests, submit claims for reimbursement, and find contact information and links to your insurer’s COVID-19 testing website. If you have questions about this new coverage, contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

According to DIFS the federal rule mandates insurers to cover eight at-home COVID-19 tests for every individual covered by a health care plan. With the new rule, insurers can create a network of preferred providers for tests with no out-of-pocket cost.

Consumers may be required to purchase tests and front and submit reimbursement claims later one and costs and reimbursement amounts may vary according to how the insurer offers the benefit.

In addition to at-home testing community popup testing sites supported by the MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services) can be found online. Some sites are at welcome centers, airports, and 22 neighborhoods across the state. Another way to find local testing centers in Michigan is to visit solvhealth.com.

In addition to the previously mentioned resources, Michiganders can elect to have tests mailed directly to them via the federal government. Information on the federal program can be found on CovidTests.gov.

Those with further questions can contact DIFS from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday via calling (877) -999-6442.

