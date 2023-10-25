West Nile virus detected in camelid in Berrien County

LANSING, Mich. — West Nile virus has been detected in a six-year-old camelid in Berrien County. This is the fourth case of West Nile virus reported in a domestic animal for 2023.

West Nile virus is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. However, the disease is not spread by animal-to-animal or animal-to-human contact. Cases in Michigan are typically seen in the late summer through the early fall.

The mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases will remain alive and active until there has been at least one hard freeze where the temperatures fall below 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

As of October 20, West Nile virus has also been detected in 17 wild bird and 124 mosquito pools throughout the state. There have also been 19 cases of the disease reported in humans.

In response to the disease being detected in a camelid in Berrien County, State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, SMD, MS, DACVPM, released the following statement:

"On September 25, 2023, the camelid became ill with head and neck tremors, which progressed to the animal being down and unable to rise. The camelid later succumbed to the disease, and subsequent testing revealed the animal was positive for WNV.



"While WNV typically affects horses, humans, and birds, the disease can sometimes cause illness in other animals. Therefore, even though this case is rare, it is not fully unexpected. Camelid owners are encouraged to work with their veterinarian on an appropriate plan for disease prevention."

Owners are encouraged to keep mosquitoes away from their animals. Steps include placing livestock in a barn under fans during peak mosquito activity (from dusk to dawn), eliminating standing water on one’s property, and using an insect repellant on animals that is approved for the species.

Anyone who has questions about an animal’s health should contact a veterinarian. Funding is also available to test animals suspected of having a mosquito-borne disease. For more details, contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at 800-292-3939.

More information on West Nile Virus can be found on the State of Michigan’s website.

