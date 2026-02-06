Wendy's employees at Michigan location say they've worked without heat for years

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Employees at a Sterling Heights Wendy's say they've been working without heat for years, forcing them to wear multiple layers and coats while serving customers.

Alexis Martin, who works at the Wendy's near 18 Mile and Ryan roads, said the restaurant has been without proper heating for two to three years.

Sterling Heights Wendy's employees say they've worked without heat for years

"Every time I come in here, I always have my hoodie on, I have a shirt on underneath my work shirt, I always wear my coat and gloves if I have it," Martin said.

Martin said the cold conditions are so severe that employees can see their breath in the bathroom. She said complaints have been made to the franchise owners multiple times over the years, but nothing has been done.

"It's every day that people are complaining about us not having heat," Martin said.

The situation prompted Martin's mother, Angel, to contact the Scripps News Group for help. Angel Martin previously worked at the restaurant and said she's concerned about her daughter's safety.

"I don't want her to get frostbite, you know. I know the temperatures have been crazy lately and I worried about her all the last couple weeks working," Angel Martin said.

When contacted about the issue, a Wendy's corporate spokesperson said ensuring a safe and comfortable work environment is their highest priority.

"We are aware heat is partially working at this restaurant, and our teams have been on-site today to address the issue," the spokesperson said.

However, when I asked Alexis Martin if corporate representatives had visited the restaurant as promised, she said no one had come in.

"No, I spoke to my manager about that and several other employees that have been here all day and they've said nobody has come in at all," Martin said.

When I visited the restaurant to speak with the manager, he said he wasn't allowed to speak with me. Calls to the franchise owners have not been returned.

Angel Martin said she hopes the issue gets resolved quickly for all the employees trying to make a living.

"I just hope that it gets fixed and they can correct it as soon as possible. I mean, I know things like that aren't cheap but you still have people trying to make a living," she said.

