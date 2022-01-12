Welch Foods expanding to Lawton

MICHIGAN — Welch Foods is expanding to Lawton creating 57 jobs for Michiganders.

According to an announcement made by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in tandem with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and at least 30 of the 57 new jobs will be held by low-to-moderate-income individuals in order to meet national CDBG objectives.

“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled workforce provide an environment where businesses like Welch’s can grow and thrive, creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We’re pleased that this iconic brand has chosen to expand in Michigan, helping to continue to grow our state’s vital agribusiness industry. With the help of companies like Welch Foods, we can build back our state’s economy stronger than ever.”

The project may generate $26.2 million in capital, supported by $588,725 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds awarded to Van Buren County Whitmer reports.

“Welch’s is pleased that our close partnership with UFCW Local 825 has enabled us to commit to this investment, which will support our growth, continue to bring living-wage jobs to the community, and help us make Welch’s an employer of choice in Van Buren County,” said Welch Foods Inc., A Cooperative Chief Supply Chain Officer Merrell Bennett. “The State of Michigan is a great place to grow, and we are grateful for the efforts of state and local officials that are helping us make this project a reality.”

More information on careers with Welch Foods can be found online.