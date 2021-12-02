'Water-Winter Wonderland' license plate returns to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is bringing back the “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate.

The iconic blue plate has been requested by motorists and collectors for years, and Benson says it is the plate the state used in 1965 when the National Voting Rights Act became law, according to a news release Thursday.

“I am proud to give Michiganders back a longtime favorite license plate that also marks a critical moment in the history of our nation’s democracy,” Benson said. “In 1965, we worked together as a nation to protect and advance voting rights in pursuit of a more perfect union, just as today we must come together as a nonpartisan, pro-democracy coalition to protect and advance our elections.”

The “Water-Winter Wonderland” plate is available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate.

When purchasing, a one-time $5 graphic plate fee gets assessed in addition to the normal registration fees.

Personalization of the plate is available, though limited to six digits because of the font style and size accompanying the vintage reissue.

The throwback plate is available now to order online, when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership or when in a branch office.